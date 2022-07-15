Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TRRSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Shares of TRRSF stock remained flat at $25.14 on Friday. 7,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

