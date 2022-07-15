Tribe Achieves Market Cap of $69.54 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Tribe has a market cap of $69.54 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

About Tribe

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

