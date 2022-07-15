Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $12.82 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,799 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 5.9% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.05. 3,476,172 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

