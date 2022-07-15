TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Head to Head Review

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) and CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -119.88% -63.47% -35.33% CONMED 6.63% 13.27% 5.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TransMedics Group and CONMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $30.26 million 30.91 -$44.22 million ($1.70) -19.66 CONMED $1.01 billion 2.81 $62.54 million $2.10 45.78

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than TransMedics Group. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TransMedics Group and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransMedics Group presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.71%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than CONMED.

Summary

CONMED beats TransMedics Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG for the preservation of standard criteria donor lungs for double-lung transplantation; OCS Heart, a technology for extracorporeal perfusion and preservation of donor hearts; and OCS Liver for the preservation of donor livers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.