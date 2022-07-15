Traders Purchase Large Volume of MongoDB Put Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at $462,152,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,185 shares of company stock valued at $23,594,636. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock traded down $6.44 on Friday, reaching $272.47. 31,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,542. MongoDB has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.92.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

