Tower token Market Cap Tops $5.64 Million (TOWER)

Tower token (TOWER) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Tower token has traded flat against the dollar. One Tower token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Tower token has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tower token

Tower token is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

Buying and Selling Tower token

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tower token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tower token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

