Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a growth of 535.5% from the June 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,818,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Touchpoint Group Trading Down 14.3 %

TGHI opened at $0.00 on Friday. Touchpoint Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the software development, design, integration, support, and maintenance services of a robust fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

