Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.50

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and traded as low as $12.40. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 7,727 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TPZ)
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
