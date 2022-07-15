Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Trading Down 9.4%

Titan Logix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPCFF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 83,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 16,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers mobile monitoring systems, stationery monitoring systems, and smart truck systems. The company also offers hardware, including level gauges, displays, telematics, mobile accessories, flow meters, tank scan, and transmitters.

