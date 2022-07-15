Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Trading Down 9.4%

Titan Logix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPCFF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 83,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 16,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.
Titan Logix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TPCFF)
