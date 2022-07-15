Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $18.03

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $18.77. Tidewater shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 869 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Tidewater Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $768.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.73 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $1,489,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,158,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $646,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,384.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,101,472 shares in the company, valued at $52,158,535.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

