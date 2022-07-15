thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Price Target Lowered to €12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($17.00) to €12.00 ($12.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TKAMY. DZ Bank lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.80) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($16.50) to €17.60 ($17.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.80) to €8.20 ($8.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

TKAMY opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.96. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.