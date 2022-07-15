Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $20.33 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $267.80 million and approximately $20.33 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

