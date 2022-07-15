The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$103.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. CSFB set a C$102.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$78.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$96.31. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$11.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

