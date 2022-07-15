The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70. The firm has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.