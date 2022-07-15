The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 69,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

