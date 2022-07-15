The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $156.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.87.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.61. The company has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.