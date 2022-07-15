The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€39.90” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.90 ($39.90) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($36.50) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($48.00) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($69.00) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €27.69 ($27.69) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.64. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €27.62 ($27.62) and a fifty-two week high of €60.96 ($60.96).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

