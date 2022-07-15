The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.23.

Insider Trading at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

