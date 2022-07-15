The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $60.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ON. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.
NASDAQ ON opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,818,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after buying an additional 1,751,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
