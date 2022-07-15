The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $60.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ON. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ ON opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,818,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after buying an additional 1,751,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.