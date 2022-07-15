The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target to $39.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FYBR. Truist Financial started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.

FYBR stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 110.77% and a net margin of 80.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

