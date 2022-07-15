The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of BRO opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,542.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 in the last three months. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

