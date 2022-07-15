The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Coca-Cola Hedge Fund Trading

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 197,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $4,030,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $270.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,190 shares of company stock valued at $21,703,323. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

