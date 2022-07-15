The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 76.7% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Insider Trading at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 333,190 shares of company stock valued at $21,703,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.37. 15,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,715,773. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

