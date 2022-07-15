The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $982.96

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 982.96 ($11.69) and traded as low as GBX 969.29 ($11.53). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 970 ($11.54), with a volume of 20,256 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 980.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,023.98. The company has a market capitalization of £409.43 million and a PE ratio of 459.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The Brunner Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

In other The Brunner Investment Trust news, insider James Sharp purchased 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,029 ($12.24) per share, for a total transaction of £730.59 ($868.92).

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

