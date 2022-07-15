The AES Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

AES has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. AES has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AES to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. 6,335,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,894. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. AES has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $26.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AES by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

