Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TCBI. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.97.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $53.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,909.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 110.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 53,631 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 883,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41,899 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

