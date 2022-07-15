Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $714.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $713.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $870.03. The company has a market capitalization of $740.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $872.79.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

