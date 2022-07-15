TEMCO (TEMCO) Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 93.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, TEMCO has traded 83.9% higher against the US dollar. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $16.98 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024312 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001852 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs.

Buying and Selling TEMCO

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

