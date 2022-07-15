Tellor Trading 12.8% Higher This Week (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.00 or 0.00082961 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $28.96 million and $11.04 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004884 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,488.92 or 0.99984374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

