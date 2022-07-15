TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) versus Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Financial Contrast

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

TELA Bio has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TELA Bio and Orthofix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orthofix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

TELA Bio currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 143.75%. Orthofix Medical has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.79%. Given TELA Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELA Bio and Orthofix Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $29.46 million 3.95 -$33.28 million ($2.48) -3.23 Orthofix Medical $464.48 million 1.02 -$38.38 million ($1.86) -12.75

TELA Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orthofix Medical. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELA Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -113.15% -155.13% -55.28% Orthofix Medical -7.96% 3.34% 2.41%

Summary

TELA Bio beats Orthofix Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. The company markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Orthofix Medical (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions, as well as markets regenerative non-tissue biologic solutions derived from synthetic materials. The Global Orthopedics segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

