Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Down 57.4% in June

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the June 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE HQH traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,989. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

