TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 528 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 1.6% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.79 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

