TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $194,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 352.3% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,762 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average is $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $185.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

