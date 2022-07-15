TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.79.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.35. 106,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,287. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.