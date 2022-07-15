TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $379.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.36. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

