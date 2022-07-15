TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Major Shareholder Kenneth Edward Randall Buys 20,803 Shares

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) major shareholder Kenneth Edward Randall acquired 20,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $23,923.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,418 shares in the company, valued at $115,480.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TCBP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 237,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,179. TC Biopharm has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

