Takara Bio (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takara Bio (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Takara Bio stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. Takara Bio has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

About Takara Bio

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

