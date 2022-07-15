Takara Bio (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takara Bio (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Takara Bio stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. Takara Bio has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $23.20.
