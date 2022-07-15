TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) One Day Volume Tops $191,543.00

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. TABOO TOKEN has a market capitalization of $16.52 million and approximately $191,543.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052222 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023780 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC.
TABOO TOKEN Coin Profile
TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2.
TABOO TOKEN Coin Trading
