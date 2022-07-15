System1 (NYSE:SST) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 11,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 294,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SST. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of System1 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on System1 in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35.

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $714,024.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,402,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,160,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,287,074 shares of company stock worth $17,224,681.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth approximately $394,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000.

System1 Company Profile (NYSE:SST)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

