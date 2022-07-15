Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the June 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Swiss Re Price Performance

Swiss Re stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

