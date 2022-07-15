Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Up 331.7% in June

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 331.7% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

SWDBY opened at $12.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWDBY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.27.

(Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.