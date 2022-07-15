Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.14

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 156988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWDBY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.27.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.98.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.
