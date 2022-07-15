Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.14

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 156988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWDBY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.27.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.98.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.