Susquehanna Boosts Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $27.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of SAVE opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 214,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,732 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,381.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

