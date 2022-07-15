Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 544.8% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SDPI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

