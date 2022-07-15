SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Tops $0.13

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $53.40 million and $14.77 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002310 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000471 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

SuperFarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.