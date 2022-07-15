Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down to $25.16

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.16, but opened at $23.38. Sunrun shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 110,208 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

Sunrun Trading Down 12.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,928. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sunrun by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,759,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after acquiring an additional 418,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 356.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 155,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 121,748 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

