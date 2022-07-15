Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $19.86

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.86, but opened at $19.26. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 59,389 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.