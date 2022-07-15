Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Downgraded by Eight Capital

Eight Capital downgraded shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$56.00.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.86.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$38.72 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.90 and a 1 year high of C$53.62. The company has a market cap of C$53.44 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$47.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.75.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.62 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

