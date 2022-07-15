Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,100 shares, a growth of 133.8% from the June 15th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Casey acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,061.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 318,523 shares of company stock valued at $362,588 in the last 90 days. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAX. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

SNAX stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Stryve Foods has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryve Foods will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNAX shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, nutrition products, and carne seca products.

