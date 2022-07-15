Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Lowered to $220.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

Stryker stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.53. 41,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,102. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.13. Stryker has a 12-month low of $190.54 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.